Human Rights Observatory

Wealth taxes don’t always work the way governments hope they will. Here are some alternatives

By Miriam Marra, Associate Professor of Finance and co-Director of Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion at Henley Business School, University of Reading
With the UK government facing a multibillion pound gap between revenue and spending, calls for a wealth tax are becoming louder.

More than 30 top economists recently wrote to the chancellor of the exchequer, Rachel Reeves, saying the measure could raise billions of pounds. A recent…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
