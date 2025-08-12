Tolerance.ca
Antarctic leopard seal ‘songs’ are surprisingly similar to nursery rhymes

By Rüdiger Riesch, Senior Lecturer in Evolutionary Biology, Royal Holloway University of London
The fact that animals don’t use words makes it hard to decode their communication. But technology is starting to make it easier.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
~ Myanmar: Rights investigators reveal ‘systematic torture’, sexual violence
~ Dominican Republic: New penal code does not guarantee the rights of women and girls
~ Georgian journalist sentenced to two years in prison, sparking outrage at home and abroad
~ Succès Masra: how Chad’s opposition firebrand came to be sentenced to 20 years in prison
~ Monopoly, Catan and learning through play: how board games can teach us starkly different economic models
~ Five ways the UK can prepare for a hotter, riskier future
~ How Britain can beat the heat without becoming addicted to air conditioning
~ Family farmers say their way of life is an impossible dream when ‘the bread of life is worth less than rusty metal’
~ Why people reclaim words meant to insult them – and how this has become a powerful tool for protest
~ Troy’s fall was partly due to environmental strain – and it holds lessons for today
