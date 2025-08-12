Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

4 laws that could stymie the Trump EPA’s plan to rescind the endangerment finding that underpins US climate policies

By H. Christopher Frey, Glenn E. Futrell Distinguished University Professor of Environmental Engineering, North Carolina State University
The 2009 finding that greenhouse gases endanger public health underpins many U.S. climate policies. A new report meant to challenge it may run afoul of several laws.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ My research team used 18 years of sea wave records to learn how destructive ‘rogue waves’ form – here’s what we found
~ US has slashed global vaccine funding – if philanthropy fills the gap, there could be some trade-offs
~ San Francisco and other cities, following a Supreme Court ruling, are arresting more homeless people for living on the streets
~ Women in STEM face challenges and underrepresentation – this course gives them tools to succeed
~ The dark history of forced starvation as a weapon of war against Indigenous peoples
~ Getting beyond answers like ‘fine’ and ‘nothing’: 5 simple ways to spark real talk with kids
~ The new NextGen Acela trains promise faster travel and more seats – but arrive as US rail faces an uncertain future
~ Wild salmon are the Zendayas of the fish world – what that tells us about conservation
~ Morocco using economic clout to strengthen grip on disputed Western Sahara territory
~ Menopause and brain fog: why lifestyle medicine could make a difference
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter