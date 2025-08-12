Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The new NextGen Acela trains promise faster travel and more seats – but arrive as US rail faces an uncertain future

By David Alff, Associate Professor of English, University at Buffalo
The French-designed, American-manufactured NextGen arrives years late and in a moment when federally sponsored trains are fighting for their lives.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
