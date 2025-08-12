Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Menopause and brain fog: why lifestyle medicine could make a difference

By Maria Pertl, Lecturer in Psychology, Department of Health Psychology, RCSI University of Medicine and Health Sciences
Lisa Mellon, Lecturer in Health Psychology, Department of Health Psychology, RCSI University of Medicine and Health Sciences
By 2030, an estimated 47 million women worldwide will enter menopause each year. The transition through menopause can last several years and brings with it a host of physical, mental and brain changes. One of the most distressing symptoms reported by women is “brain fog”.

This umbrella term refers to difficulties with memory, concentration and mental clarity. Women may find themselves forgetting words, names or appointments, or misplacing items. While these symptoms can be alarming, they usually…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
