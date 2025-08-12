Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Weight loss support before IVF could boost pregnancy chances – and reduce the need for treatment

By Nerys M. Astbury, Associate Professor, Health Behaviours, University of Oxford
Moscho Michalopoulou, Behavioural Scientist, Nuffield Department of Primary Care Health Sciences, University of Oxford
Pedro Melo, NIHR Academic Clinical Lecturer in Obstetrics & Gynaecology, Nuffield Department Women's and Reproductive Health, University of Oxford
Around one in five women of childbearing age are living with [obesity], defined by the World Health Organization as having a body mass index (BMI) over 30 kg/m². Compared with women in the healthy BMI range (18.5–24.9 kg/m²), those living with obesity are three times more likely to experience fertility problems and nearly twice as likely to have a miscarriage. Many turn to in vitro fertilisation…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
