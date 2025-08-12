Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Coalition declares it would revoke Australia’s Palestinian statehood recognition if it wins office

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
While the split in bipartisanship on the Israel-Palestinian conflict has come to a head this week, it has been in the making for some time.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ High-tech drones are changing warfare – terrorists may soon follow the same playbook
~ We tracked one of Australia’s most endangered birds into strange new habitat
~ Safe no more: off-the-charts marine heat has severely damaged Ningaloo and other pristine coral reefs
~ The RBA has cut rates for the third time this year. More relief may be on the way
~ Chad: 20-Year Sentence for Opposition Leader
~ Stop the free ride: all motorists should pay their way, whatever vehicle they drive
~ Will my boobs sag if I don’t wear a bra? And 5 other common questions about breasts and bras
~ Whales and dolphins regularly hang out with each other – new study
~ Māori wards: how the Hobson’s Pledge campaign relies on a ‘historical fiction’
~ Niger Junta Dissolves Justice-Sector Unions
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter