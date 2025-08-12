Tolerance.ca
Chad: 20-Year Sentence for Opposition Leader

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Demonstrators in Paris, France wave Chadian flags during a rally calling for the release of Succès Masra, May 31, 2025. © 2025 Umit Donmez / Anadolu via AFP (Nairobi) – The guilty verdict and 20-year sentence imposed on August 9, 2025, on Succès Masra, leader of Chad’s main opposition party, is the culmination of a trial based on politically motivated charges, Human Rights Watch said today.Masra, the former prime minister, is an ardent critic of President Mahamat Idriss Déby. The criminal court in Ndjamena found Masra guilty of spreading racist and xenophobic…


© Human Rights Watch -
