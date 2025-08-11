Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Niger Junta Dissolves Justice-Sector Unions

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Gen. Mohamed Toumba, the interior minister who was among the officers who ousted Nigerien President Mohamed Bazoum in July 2023, addresses supporters in Niamey, Niger, August 6, 2023. © 2023 AP Photo/Sam Mednick, File The military junta in Niger announced on August 7 the dissolution of four main justice-sector unions, undermining workers’ rights to freedom of association and the independence of the judiciary.The dissolution of the justice-sector unions follows a pattern of repression by Niger’s military junta. Since taking power in July 2023, the junta has cracked…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
