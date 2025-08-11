Tolerance.ca
Thailand: Aid Cuts Put Myanmar Refugees at Grave Risk

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Refugees collect water at Mae La refugee camp in Mae Sot, Thailand, March 5, 2025.  © 2025 Valeria Mongelli/Anadolu via Getty Images (Bangkok) – More than 100,000 Myanmar refugees in Thailand have lost access to essential food and medical aid due to US funding cuts, putting them at serious risk, Human Rights Watch said today. The Thai government should immediately permit refugees to lawfully work and travel outside its refugee camps.The Trump administration’s dismantling of foreign assistance, along with other donor shortfalls, led to the termination…


