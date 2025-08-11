Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ethnicity is a powerful indicator of health needs – cutting it from a new GP funding formula is a mistake

By Peter Crampton, Professor of Public Health, University of Otago
Gabrielle McDonald, Senior Research Fellow in Public Health, University of Otago
Even after poverty is taken into account, Māori and Pacific people have a shorter life expectancy and higher cancer rates compared with people from other ethnic groups.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Niger Junta Dissolves Justice-Sector Unions
~ Thailand: Aid Cuts Put Myanmar Refugees at Grave Risk
~ Australian workers are likely to change occupations twice in the next 20 years. How do we help them do this?
~ Ozempic and other weight-loss drugs linked to rare but serious eye conditions
~ How can you be sure your clothing has been produced ethically?
~ How the neoliberalism of ‘Hayek’s Bastards’ changed the world – and fuelled the rise of the populist right
~ 70 years of data show extreme heat is already wiping out tropical bird populations
~ Four years on, here’s what total exclusion of women in Afghanistan looks like
~ GPT-5: has AI just plateaued?
~ This isn’t how wars are ended − a veteran diplomat explains how Trump-Putin summit is amateurish and politically driven
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter