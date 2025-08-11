70 years of data show extreme heat is already wiping out tropical bird populations
By James Watson, Professor in Conservation Science, School of the Environment, The University of Queensland
Maximilian Kotz, Marie Curie Postdoctoral Research Fellow, Barcelona Supercomputing Center-Centro Nacional de Supercomputación (BSC-CNS)
Tatsuya Amano, Associate Professor, School of the Environment, The University of Queensland
Human-driven climate change threatens many species, including birds. Most studies on this topic focus on long-term climate trends, such as gradual rises in average temperatures or shifts in rainfall patterns. But extreme weather events are becoming more common and intense, so they warrant further attention.
Our new research shows extreme heat is having a particularly severe effect on tropical birds. We found increased exposure to extreme heat has reduced bird populations in tropical regions by 25–38% since 1950.…
