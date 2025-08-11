Tolerance.ca
This isn’t how wars are ended − a veteran diplomat explains how Trump-Putin summit is amateurish and politically driven

By Donald Heflin, Executive Director of the Edward R. Murrow Center and Senior Fellow of Diplomatic Practice, The Fletcher School, Tufts University
A former US ambassador and career diplomat says that history indicates that the possibilities for a lasting peace coming out of the Trump-Putin summit are pretty low.The Conversation


