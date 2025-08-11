Tolerance.ca
South Africa and China set up a quantum communication link: how we did it and why it’s historic

By Yaseera Ismail, Senior Lecturer, Stellenbosch University
A major breakthrough in quantum technology was achieved in October 2024: the first-ever quantum satellite communication link between China and South Africa. The connection spanned a remarkable 12,900km: the longest intercontinental quantum communication link established to date. The longest before this was 7,600km and within the northern hemisphere only.

It was achieved with quantum key distribution, a method for a sender and receiver to share…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
