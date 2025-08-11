Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How microbes could help solve the world’s plastic pollution crisis

By Julianne Megaw, Lecturer in Microbiology, Queen's University Belfast
With conventional waste management systems falling short, many scientists are turning to nature for innovative solutions to the issue of plastic waste. One promising avenue is microbial degradation: harnessing the natural abilities of certain bacteria and fungi to break down plastics in ways that current technologies cannot.

These microbes produce specialised enzymes (proteins that carry out chemical reactions) capable of breaking the long, carbon-rich chains of molecules…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ How hot is your home? Nigerian study explores comfort levels in buildings
~ South Africa and China set up a quantum communication link: how we did it and why it’s historic
~ The international order is shifting: African countries have an opportunity to reshape global power relations
~ Why do we agree to take off our shoes at the airport?
~ I’m a physicist who studies fossils, and I recently discovered preserved blood vessels in the world’s largest T. rex
~ The creatine boom: Trends and facts about supplements and use
~ Freakier Friday: nostalgia-soaked sequel explores grief and blended families
~ Love is Blind returns – but is there truth to the show’s ‘social experiment’? Here’s what the research says
~ Gene therapy can be less effective in women – and my research in mice brings us one step closer to understanding why
~ Will Trump’s deal between Armenia and Azerbaijan lead to lasting peace?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter