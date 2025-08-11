Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Gene therapy can be less effective in women – and my research in mice brings us one step closer to understanding why

By Alison Clare, Senior Research Associate, Translational Health Sciences and Ophthalmology, University of Bristol
My research in mice has shown that immune differences may be a key reason behind why gene therapy can sometimes be less effective in women.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
