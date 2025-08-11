Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Is AI coming for your creative job? Maybe not – with some human intervention

By Afsoon Soudi, Assistant Professor, RTA school of Media, Toronto Metropolitan University
Gavin Adamson, Professor in journalism, Toronto Metropolitan University
Lorena Escandon, Assistant Professor, School of Creative Industries, Toronto Metropolitan University
Reem El Asaleh, Associate Professor, Graphic Communications, Toronto Metropolitan University
Many writers, actors and other creatives are currently experiencing a small wave of panic about artificial intelligence (AI) taking over their jobs.

Generative AI (GenAI) is making machine learning and creative work more accessible to everyone. But for industry professionals, the rise of generative AI can signal the destruction of creative jobs.

Yet, according to a recent report by the World Economic Forum, AI…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ How hot is your home? Nigerian study explores comfort levels in buildings
~ South Africa and China set up a quantum communication link: how we did it and why it’s historic
~ The international order is shifting: African countries have an opportunity to reshape global power relations
~ Why do we agree to take off our shoes at the airport?
~ I’m a physicist who studies fossils, and I recently discovered preserved blood vessels in the world’s largest T. rex
~ The creatine boom: Trends and facts about supplements and use
~ Freakier Friday: nostalgia-soaked sequel explores grief and blended families
~ Love is Blind returns – but is there truth to the show’s ‘social experiment’? Here’s what the research says
~ How microbes could help solve the world’s plastic pollution crisis
~ Gene therapy can be less effective in women – and my research in mice brings us one step closer to understanding why
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter