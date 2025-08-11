Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

My daily surveys suggest British earwigs are declining drastically

By John Murray, Senior Research Fellow, School of Environment, Earth and Ecosystem Sciences, The Open University
Every morning for the past 32 years, I have been counting earwigs. Here at Marshalls Heath, a small nature reserve in Hertfordshire, the only site where these nocturnal insects have been so systematically monitored for so long, the number of common earwigs has declined dramatically.

Using a light trap (equipment that entices nocturnal flying insects towards an artificial light and into a box until they can be counted and released in the…


Read complete article

© The Conversation
