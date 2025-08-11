Schools are looking for chaplains, but the understanding of who – and what – chaplains are varies widely
By Wendy Cadge, Professor of Sociology and President, Bryn Mawr College
Amy Lawton, Director of Research, Special Projects, President's Office, Bryn Mawr College
There is an ongoing push to make chaplains available in public schools across the United States. Chaplains, also called spiritual caregivers, are religious professionals who work in secular institutions and can be of any tradition or none at all.
Indiana is currently considering a bill that would allow chaplains in public schools to provide “support services.” Florida passed a law in 2024 to allow school districts to…
