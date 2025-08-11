Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Inside an urban heat island, one street can be much hotter than its neighbor – new tech makes it easier to target cooling projects

By Dan O'Brien, Professor of Public Policy and Urban Affairs and Director of the Boston Area Research Initiative, Northeastern University
New technologies are making it easier to find these urban heat islets, opening the door to new strategies for efficiently improving community health.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
