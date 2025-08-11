Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Saudi Arabia: Executions Surge in 2025

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Turki al-Jasser.  © Private (Beirut) – Saudi authorities have been carrying out an unprecedented surge in executions in 2025 without apparent due process, Human Rights Watch and the Middle East Democracy Center said today. The June 14 execution of Turki al-Jasser, a journalist known for exposing corruption within the Saudi royal family, raises concerns that the Saudi government is using the death penalty to crush peaceful dissent. Saudi authorities had executed at least 241 people in 2025 as of August 5, with 22 executions in the previous week alone,…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Australia to recognise Palestine state next month at the United Nations
~ Workshop report: Design your road map for Angika Language digital activism in Bihar, India
~ ‘I end up buying less food’: Indigenous people should not have to go hungry to use the internet
~ Trump administration cuts to terrorism prevention departments could leave Americans exposed
~ 56 million years ago, Earth underwent rapid global warming. Here’s what it did to pollinators
~ Where have all the coaches gone? The volunteer crisis hitting grassroots sport in NZ
~ ABC’s new suburban mystery The Family Next Door is understated and addictive
~ Australia: Set Human Rights Benchmarks for Vietnam
~ No one holds the government to account on spending. We need a budget watchdog that can bite
~ Triple whammy: how 3 types of drought crippled southern Australia this year
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter