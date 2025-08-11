Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Australia to recognise Palestine state next month at the United Nations

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
Anthony Albanese said the move was predicated on the condition that Hamas would not be a part of a future Palestinian state.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
