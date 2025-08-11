Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Workshop report: Design your road map for Angika Language digital activism in Bihar, India

By Amrit Sufi
Twenty-two Angika speakers and five language guardians joined a workshop in Bhagalpur, Bihar, India from April 28–29, 2025, to explore digital strategies for enhancing Angika’s online presence, organized by Rising Voices and Angika Wikimedians.


