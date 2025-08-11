Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Trump administration cuts to terrorism prevention departments could leave Americans exposed

By Kris Inman, Professor of African Studies and Security Studies, Georgetown University
The elimination of offices within Homeland Security and the State Department may force US counterterrorism efforts to rely on a solely military approach, which has proven ineffective.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Saudi Arabia: Executions Surge in 2025
~ Australia to recognise Palestine state next month at the United Nations
~ Workshop report: Design your road map for Angika Language digital activism in Bihar, India
~ ‘I end up buying less food’: Indigenous people should not have to go hungry to use the internet
~ 56 million years ago, Earth underwent rapid global warming. Here’s what it did to pollinators
~ Where have all the coaches gone? The volunteer crisis hitting grassroots sport in NZ
~ ABC’s new suburban mystery The Family Next Door is understated and addictive
~ Australia: Set Human Rights Benchmarks for Vietnam
~ No one holds the government to account on spending. We need a budget watchdog that can bite
~ Triple whammy: how 3 types of drought crippled southern Australia this year
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter