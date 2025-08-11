Tolerance.ca
ABC’s new suburban mystery The Family Next Door is understated and addictive

By Alexa Scarlata, Lecturer, Digital Communication, RMIT University
At first glance, the ABC’s new flagship drama looks like a soapy cross between Neighbours and Home and Away. Sweeping shots of rugged coastline and holiday homes roll into a tree-lined cul-de-sac near identical to Ramsay Street. The sun is shining. It’s bin day.

But The Family Next Door’s powerfully restrained performances, stellar local cast and twisty tale elevates this suburban mystery. It will quickly have you hooked.

Trouble in paradise


The six-part series, based on Sally Hepworth’s 2018 novel, is set in the fictional seaside town of Osprey Point, on Victoria’s…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
