Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Israel is deepening its war in Gaza – here are 5 big questions about Netanyahu’s ill-advised next phase

By Ian Parmeter, Research Scholar, Middle East Studies, Australian National University
From a strategy standpoint, Netanyahu’s decision to take over Gaza City makes little sense – nor does there appear to be a longer-term plan in place.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Australia: Set Human Rights Benchmarks for Vietnam
~ No one holds the government to account on spending. We need a budget watchdog that can bite
~ Triple whammy: how 3 types of drought crippled southern Australia this year
~ Pharmacists could one day work in GP clinics. Here’s what’s in it for you
~ Wikipedia’s ‘neutrality’ has always been complicated. New rules will make questioning it harder
~ Often parents and schools disagree about whether something is ‘bullying’: what happens next?
~ Your say: week beginning August 11
~ Eddington ends with a dark joke about disability – but its punchline is centuries old
~ ‘Better Than Chocolate’ highlights lost 90s decade of lesbian Canadian cinema
~ As the status quo shifts, we’re becoming more forgiving when algorithms mess up
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter