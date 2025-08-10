Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

No one holds the government to account on spending. We need a budget watchdog that can bite

By Julian Pearce, Adjunct Lecturer in public finance, Griffith University
Ross Guest, Emeritus Professor of Economics (Griffith University) and Teaching Associate (University of Queensland), Griffith University
To keep government spending under control, stronger rules and targets are needed. These should be on the agenda at the treasurer’s upcoming roundtable.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
