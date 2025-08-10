Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Human Rights Observatory

‘Better Than Chocolate’ highlights lost 90s decade of lesbian Canadian cinema

By Tamara de Szegheo Lang, Adjunct Assistant Professor, Department of Film and Media, Queen's University, Ontario
Dan Vena, Continuing Adjunct Associate Professor, Film and Media, Queen's University, Ontario
“If coming out of the closet was really as much fun as it is for the sexually adventurous youths in Better Than Chocolate, then everybody would be doing it, even straight people.”

So wrote film critic Bruce Kirkland in his 1999 review of the lesbian romantic comedy by Canadian filmmaker Anne Wheeler.

Kirkland pointed out that real life for queer and trans community members was “tougher, harsher and nastier” than portrayed…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
