Human Rights Observatory

Are African countries aware of their own mineral wealth? Ghana and Rwanda offer two very different answers

By Gerald Arhin, Research Fellow in the Political Economy of Climate Compatible Development , UCL
Pritish Behuria, Reader in Politics, Governance and Development, Global Development Institute, University of Manchester
Imagine running a business for over a century without knowing what’s in your warehouse. That’s essentially what many African countries are doing with their mineral wealth. Governments across the continent still have very little knowledge of what lies beneath their soil.

Between the 18th and 20th centuries, European colonial powers exploited African mineral wealth for their industrialisation. Post-independence, many African nations nationalised their mining sectors. International pressure led to privatisation in the 1980s. This weakened the motivation and capacity of governments to…The Conversation


© The Conversation
