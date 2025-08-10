Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

As summer temperatures soar, Iran's water crisis worsens

By Reza Talebi
Tehran faces unprecedented thirst as Iran endures its worst drought in over a century-driven by indifference, policy failures, vanishing rivers, and a crumbling water system with no relief in sight.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ South Africa’s earliest newspapers made money from slavery: book offers new evidence
~ Israel is deepening its war in Gaza - here are 5 big questions about Netanyahu’s ill-advised next phase
~ Trinidad & Tobago's beloved ‘cascadu’ fish at risk
~ “Trans women are indomitable, they will never silence us”
~ Indigenous Peoples Day highlights AI’s risks and opportunities
~ Israel/OPT: Israel must rescind outrageous decision to “take control” of Gaza City and entrench its military occupation
~ AfCFTA economic integration initiative aims to create free trade area in Africa
~ Horror, beauty and reframing colonial histories – what to watch, see and read this week
~ Why Jane Austen’s leading men are such enduringly popular heartthrobs
~ The key to a centenarian’s long life may be their superhuman ability to avoid disease – new research
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter