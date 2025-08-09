Tolerance.ca
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

“Trans women are indomitable, they will never silence us”

By Amnesty International
Content Warning: This story includes examples of discrimination and abuse towards trans women. We are publishing these details to bear witness to Erika’s experience and evoke positive change for trans women in Argentina.  I am a survivor. I have been surviving since I was five years old. Just by existing as a trans child, I […] The post “Trans women are indomitable, they will never silence us” appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


© Amnesty International -
