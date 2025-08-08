Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Israel/OPT: Israel must rescind outrageous decision to “take control” of Gaza City and entrench its military occupation

By Amnesty International
Responding to the decision by Israel’s Security Cabinet to approve Prime Minister’s Benjamin Netanyahu’s plans to “take control” of Gaza City, where nearly one million Palestinians are currently trying to survive under inhumane conditions, Amnesty International’s Secretary-General Agnès Callamard, said: “It is utterly outrageous and revolting that the Israeli cabinet has approved plans for the […] The post Israel/OPT: Israel must rescind outrageous decision to “take control” of Gaza City and entrench its military occupation appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
