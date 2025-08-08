Tolerance.ca
Horror, beauty and reframing colonial histories – what to watch, see and read this week

By Jane Wright, Commissioning Editor, Arts & Culture, The Conversation
I do love a good, proper horror film that puts a bony, creepy hand of unease on your shoulder. With a strange mystery and growing sense of distrust at its heart, Weapons appears to be just that – and going by the trailer, it will scare the bejasus out of us too.

Critics are claiming director Zach Creggers is paying homage to Stephen King with his latest horror. It certainly feels very Stephen King-y. An ordinary teacher (the brilliant Julia Garner) comes to school one day to find…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
