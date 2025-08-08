Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Allotments are vanishing when the UK urgently needs more of them

By Elizabeth Nicholls, Senior Research Fellow in Ecology, University of Sussex
Few things are as satisfying as pulling a potato from the soil with your bare hands. But in Britain’s cities this small joy – and the many health and environmental benefits that come with it – is under threat.

Recent news that the Labour government has allowed eight allotment sites across the UK to be sold off since the 2024 general election has sparked fierce criticism. Former party leader Jeremy…The Conversation


© The Conversation -
