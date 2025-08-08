Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Trump’s tariffs have finally kicked in, so what happens next?

By Maha Rafi Atal, Adam Smith Senior Lecturer in Political Economy, School of Social and Political Sciences, University of Glasgow
Donald Trump’s new international trade tariffs have landed. Some are lower than others, some deals have been done, but overall they are the highest they have been in 100 years.

They are also unprecedented in the era of the rules-based trade system that has been in place since 1945.

So what happens next? That’s a tricky question to answer…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ AfCFTA economic integration initiative aims to create free trade area in Africa
~ Horror, beauty and reframing colonial histories – what to watch, see and read this week
~ Why Jane Austen’s leading men are such enduringly popular heartthrobs
~ The key to a centenarian’s long life may be their superhuman ability to avoid disease – new research
~ Allotments are vanishing when the UK urgently needs more of them
~ Can air conditioning really make you sick? A microbiologist explains
~ Donald Trump to chair new Olympic taskforce in bid to allay international visitor concerns ahead of 2028 Los Angeles Games
~ A new global ruling shows states are legally responsible for tackling climate change
~ Today’s humanoid robots look remarkable, but there’s a design flaw holding them back
~ 3 reasons Republicans’ redistricting power grab might backfire
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter