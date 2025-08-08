Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Today’s humanoid robots look remarkable, but there’s a design flaw holding them back

By Hamed Rajabi, Director of Mechanical Intelligence (MI) Research Group, London South Bank University
The leading designers are all focused on a ‘brain-first’ approach that insists on controlling everything centrally rather than delegating it around their bodies.The Conversation


© The Conversation
