Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Americas: Regional Conference on Women must act as a safeguard against attacks on gender equality

By Amnesty International
The XVI Regional Conference on Women, the main United Nations forum on gender in Latin America and the Caribbean, will be held in Tlatelolco, Mexico City, from 12 to 15 August 2025. Thirty years after the adoption of the Beijing action plan, which established a global consensus for the achievement of gender equality, the meeting […] The post Americas: Regional Conference on Women must act as a safeguard against attacks on gender equality appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
