Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The UK is losing its small fishing boats – and the communities they support

By Phoebe Lewis, PhD Candidate in Marine Science, Newcastle University
Ainsley Hatt, PhD Candidate in Marine Science, British Antarctic Survey, Newcastle University
Sarah Coulthard, Senior Lecturer in Marine Social Science, Newcastle University
If you walk the harbour in Hastings in south-east England or the beach further north in Cromer at dawn, you’ll see the signs of a centuries-old way of life: small boats landing their fresh catch and crews unloading crates of crab, lobster or bass.

But there are fewer boats than a generation ago, fewer working fishers, and fewer incentives for young people to enter the industry. What was once the beating heart of a coastal community is at risk of becoming a memory in many areas.

Inshore and small-scale fishing boats are those vessels that fish predominantly within 6 nautical…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Americas: Regional Conference on Women must act as a safeguard against attacks on gender equality
~ Bangladesh: Dismissal of court case against Shahidul Alam is welcome, but more progress needed on freedom of expression
~ Baby food in pouches is stripped of nutrients – but convenient, healthy alternatives are on the horizon
~ Taiwan faces a precarious future – whether or not US and China continue on path to conflict
~ Two charts that lay bare the threat posed by radical right parties to western democracies
~ Industrial pollution once ravaged the Adirondacks − decades of history captured in lake mud track their slow recovery
~ AI is taking hold in K-12 schools – here are some ways it can improve teaching
~ Authoritarian rulers aren’t new – here’s what Herodotus, an early Greek historian, wrote about them
~ Bureau of Labor Statistics tells the US what’s up with the economy – Trump firing its top official may undercut trust in its data
~ The UK needs a new electoral system – should it copy Scandinavia?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter