Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Israeli plan to take military control of Gaza must stop now, says UN rights chief

The UN’s top human rights official insisted on Friday that the Israeli Government must not pursue a complete military takeover of the Gaza Strip, beginning with full control of Gaza City.


Read complete article

© United Nations -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Americas: Regional Conference on Women must act as a safeguard against attacks on gender equality
~ Bangladesh: Dismissal of court case against Shahidul Alam is welcome, but more progress needed on freedom of expression
~ The UK is losing its small fishing boats – and the communities they support
~ Baby food in pouches is stripped of nutrients – but convenient, healthy alternatives are on the horizon
~ Taiwan faces a precarious future – whether or not US and China continue on path to conflict
~ Two charts that lay bare the threat posed by radical right parties to western democracies
~ Industrial pollution once ravaged the Adirondacks − decades of history captured in lake mud track their slow recovery
~ AI is taking hold in K-12 schools – here are some ways it can improve teaching
~ Authoritarian rulers aren’t new – here’s what Herodotus, an early Greek historian, wrote about them
~ Bureau of Labor Statistics tells the US what’s up with the economy – Trump firing its top official may undercut trust in its data
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter