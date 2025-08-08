Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

“HIV rates will soar without proper access to medication and contraception”

By Amnesty International
Botswana only legalized consensual same sex conduct in 2019, so growing up as an openly gay man was tough and I experienced numerous setbacks. When I was 25 years old, my uncle discovered a photo of me putting on makeup and dreadlocks. He took it from my social media and shared it with my mother. […] The post “HIV rates will soar without proper access to medication and contraception” appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


© Amnesty International -
