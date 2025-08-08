Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Weapons: the film’s horror stems from moral disengagement – a psychologist explains

By Edward White, PhD Candidate in Psychology, Kingston University
The film illustrates how someone’s own brain can transform them from a decent person into the villain in someone else’s story.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Israeli plan to take military control of Gaza must stop now, says UN rights chief
~ “HIV rates will soar without proper access to medication and contraception”
~ As Netanyahu moves toward full takeover of Gaza, Israel faces a crisis of international credibility
~ Foreign interference can be hidden in plain sight. Here’s how countries use ‘sharp power’ in Australia
~ Podcast: Emma's heart is half in Jamaica and half in England
~ Why Gareth Ward’s challenge to the power to expel him from the NSW parliament failed
~ Have the Kurds turned away from the quest for an autonomous state?
~ Cambodia is vowing to ‘rid’ the country of scam compounds. But we’ve seen several still operating in the open
~ From ‘reef-friendly’ sunscreens to ‘sustainable’ super, greenwashing allegations are rife. Here’s how the claims stack up
~ What to say and how to help if someone close to you has attempted suicide
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter