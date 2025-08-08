Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Foreign interference can be hidden in plain sight. Here’s how countries use ‘sharp power’ in Australia

By Ihsan Yilmaz, Deputy Directory (Research Development), Deakin Institute for Citizenship and Globalisation & Research Professor of Political Science and International Relations, Deakin University
Ana-Maria Bliuc, Senior Lecturer in Social Psychology, University of Dundee
John Betts, Senior Lecturer, Monash University
Nicholas Morieson, Research fellow, Deakin University
Last week, Australian authorities arrested a woman for foreign interference. The Chinese citizen and Canberra resident is just the third person ever charged under our foreign interference laws.

According to the Australian Federal Police, she was allegedly gathering information on, and may be involved in efforts to infiltrate, the Guan Yin Citta Buddhist association. The group is banned in China, where the government regards it as a dangerous cult.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
