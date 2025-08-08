Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Cambodia is vowing to ‘rid’ the country of scam compounds. But we’ve seen several still operating in the open

By Ivan Franceschini, Lecturer, Chinese Studies, The University of Melbourne
Ling Li, PhD Candidate in Technology Facilitated Modern Slavery, Ca' Foscari University of Venice
Last month, the Cambodian government launched the largest crackdown to date on the online scam industry that has taken root in the country and operated largely in the open.

On July 16, a directive from Prime Minister Hun Manet acknowledged the growing threat posed by the industry and instructed provincial officials, law enforcement agencies, the courts and the…The Conversation


© The Conversation -
