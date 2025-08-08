Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

From ‘reef-friendly’ sunscreens to ‘sustainable’ super, greenwashing allegations are rife. Here’s how the claims stack up

By Riona Moodley, Lecturer in Law, UNSW Institute for Climate Risk and Response, UNSW Sydney
Going “green” is not just good for the environment and climate, it can also be great for business. Consumers increasingly demand eco-friendly goods and services, and are willing to pay more for them.

But consumers aren’t always getting what they paid for – as evidenced by a number of high-profile “greenwashing” legal cases in Australia.

Greenwashing occurs when a business…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
