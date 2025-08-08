Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Have the Kurds turned away from the quest for an autonomous state?

By Guest Contributor
After four decades of insurgency, Abdullah Öcalan’s call for democratic politics signals a transformative moment in the Kurdish quest for rights and recognition in West Asia.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
