Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Spy novelist Stella Rimington, the first female head of MI5, was a ‘true trailblazer’

By Sue Turnbull, Honorary Professor of Communication and Media Studies, University of Wollongong
Stella Rimington has died, aged 90. Her spy novels, written from her secret service experience, provide fascinating insights into a clandestine world.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
