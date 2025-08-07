Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
More
~ The ANU is moving to kill the Australian National Dictionary – this is why it matters
~ Copper, capital, and consequences: China’s mining gamble in Taliban-Ruled Afghanistan
~ Weight loss jabs and cancer risk: here’s what you need to know about the research so far
~ A Bermuda stalagmite reveals how the Gulf Stream shifted – and what it might do as the climate changes further
~ Technology has fuelled overtourism – now it could also help to stem the tide
~ COVID, the flu and other viral infections can re-awaken dormant breast cancer cells, new study in mice shows
~ Why do people riot?
~ The great unknown romance of writer E.F. Benson’s life – Fred and George, a love story hidden in letters
~ Trump poised to meet Putin to discuss Ukraine – but Zelensky set to be left on the sidelines
~ Elon Musk’s plans for a new political party will likely be derailed by a US political system hostile to new voices
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter
© 2025 Tolerance.ca® Inc. All reproduction rights reserved.

All information reproduced on the Web pages of www.tolerance.ca (including articles, images, photographs, and logos) is protected by intellectual property rights owned by Tolerance.ca® Inc. or, in certain cases, by its author. Any reproduction of the information for use other than personal use is prohibited. In particular, any alteration, widespread distribution, translation, sale, commercial exploitation or reutilization of the contents of the Web site, without the prior written permission of Tolerance.ca® Inc., is strictly forbidden. For information, please contact info@tolerance.ca

Tolerance.ca® Inc. is not responsible for external links nor for the contents of the advertisements appearing on Tolerance.ca®. Ads companies may use information about your visits to this web site in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you.
RSS