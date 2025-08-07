Weight loss jabs and cancer risk: here’s what you need to know about the research so far
By Nadine Wehida, Senior Lecturer in Genetics and Molecular Biology, Kingston University
Ahmed Elbediwy, Senior Lecturer in Clinical Biochemistry / Cancer Biology, Kingston University
Are weight loss shots like Ozempic and Wegovy safe long-term? It’s complicated. Some early studies suggest thyroid concerns while others hint at cancer prevention.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, August 7, 2025