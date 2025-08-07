17 older Australians die from falls every day. Here are 5 things you can do to reduce your risk
By Anne Tiedemann, Professor of Physical Activity and Health, Sydney School of Public Health, University of Sydney
Cathie Sherrington, Professor, Institute for Musculoskeletal Health, School of Public Health, University of Sydney
Every day in Australia, more than 400 people aged over 65 are admitted to hospital due to a fall. That’s around one person every four minutes.
Although anyone can experience a fall, they’re a common cause of disability and loss of independence in older age.
Sadly, 17 older people die as a direct result of falls…
- Thursday, August 7, 2025