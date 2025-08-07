It’s challenging to predict extreme thunderstorms — improving this will help reduce their deadly and costly impacts
By David Sills, Director, Northern Tornadoes Project, Western University
Gregory Kopp, Professor of Civil Engineering & ImpactWX Chair of Severe Storms Engineering, Western University
Current models for weather forecasting tend to ignore outlier data; learning how to incorporate these can help reduce risk and increase community resiliency.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, August 7, 2025